‘This is a tragedy’ - Helen Clark’s fears and solutions for Ukraine

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is deeply worried about Ukraine after more than 400 civilians and soldiers have died since the Russian invasion started on February 24.

“Ukraine is seeing its towns and cities shelled, its people killed, both military and civilians. But of course, for Russia, there are a lot of young soldiers, conscripts who are never going to come home,” Clark said during an interview on Te Ao with Moana.

The United Nations has recorded 406 deaths and 801 people injured since the invasion started.

“This is a tragedy of huge dimensions. Who would ever have thought that we would see again a million people fleeing a country in Europe because there's a war there.”

Why Putin invaded

Clark says one of the reasons Russian President Vladimir Putin may have decided to invade now is because of the advance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance among 28 European countries and two North American countries that Ukraine is not a part of but has been trying to join against Putin’s wishes. NATO was originally set up to combat the Cold War when the USSR was still a force.

“This isn't new that Ukraine has said it wants to be in NATO. So why has he struck now? That's the issue.”

Clark says it’s because Putin has sensed how weak the West has become.

“He has seen the West completely distracted by Covid-19. They saw the debacle in Afghanistan, the tragedy of the west abandoning Afghanistan after 20 years. They see the internal political debates in western countries where people don't seem to agree on anything much across these party lines, which become almost tribal in, for example, America, and he thinks, ‘Well, if not now, when?’.”

But Clark says Putin has “got a lot of things wrong.

“Firstly, NATO held together. The European Union held together. And secondly, what he's facing is a very determined resistance, a president who has stayed in great danger in the capital city, Kyiv, and people just fighting. It's not a pushover.”

Meeting Putin in person

When Helen Clark was the prime minister, she met Putin at an APEX summit and spoke to him in-depth through an interpreter.

"What I saw is not the man I saw see today. He was, of course, a leader who hadn't been there for two decades. He feels that the West doesn't respect either him or Russia and you can see how, with that kind of psychology, you could bring a lot of older generation in behind you. So I think to understand this, we need the skills of psychologists."

Worst-case scenario

Clark says the worst-case scenario of what could happen is a nuclear war, World War lll.

“The next step back from that is that the full-blooded invasion of Ukraine continues. He basically destroys the cities. He tries to occupy Ukraine, a traumatised country.”

Since Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, if it can't get product out, people in other countries, such as Somalia, could starve, Clark says.

“If we're really rational about this, there's only one offering and that is Ukraine says NATO's off its agenda.”

Watch Te Ao with Moana every Monday at 8pm on Māori Television or on the Te Ao with Moana Facebook page here.