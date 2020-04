Today marks 10 days since the nation went into lockdown. And in just over a week, our social interaction has changed rapidly.

Many New Zealanders have downloaded the Zoom app, which is a modern enterprise video communication. Māori now hold daily 'Zui' (Hui) and evening Zinu (Video Social Beverage Group chat).

Politicians, iwi leaders, friends and family have all tested what Zoom has to offer with great success.