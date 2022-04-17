10 deaths, 537 in hospital

A further 10 people with Covid-19 have died in the past 24 hours, adding to the 30 reported deaths already recorded this Easter weekend.

This takes the total number of deaths to 586 and the seven-day rolling average is 14.

"Age and location breakdowns of the people who have died over the past two days are unavailable today," the Ministry of Health said in their Sunday update.

New community cases continue to track downward with 5,933 cases today. Today's seven-day rolling average is 8,170 compared to 10,543 last Sunday.

The ministry says while daily cases are expected to continue to fluctuate the trend remains an "overall reduction" in case numbers.

Canterbury DHB region, with 1,031 new cases today, continues to register the highest number of new community cases outside of Auckland. The Southern DHB region is next with 706 cases. In the country's largest city, the three DHBs combined are collectively reporting 1,244 new cases today.

537 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, including 20 in intensive care. Their average age is 58.

As with new cases, most of the Covid-19 related hospitalisations outside of Auckland are in Canterbury which has 54 people currently in hospital with the virus.