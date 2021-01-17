10 new border cases

There are 10 new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand since Friday's Ministry of Health update. One of these cases is historical and deemed not infectious.



There are no new cases in the community.

The positive cases are arrivals from countries including Pakistan, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

The case who arrived from Pakistan is a historical case. This person completed isolation and returned two negative test results in September. The ministry says the person was recently retested as a pre-travel requirement and returned a weak positive indicative of an historical infection.

The new cases are passengers who arrived in NZ between 3 and 14 January. All of these cases, except for one, are in quarantine in Auckland. The other case is in Christchurch quarantine.

There are currently 82 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases to date is 1,900.