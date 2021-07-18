10 new MIQ cases; Fishing ship with 16 positive crew quarantined in Canterbury

There are 10 new MIQ cases of Covid-19 and no new community cases to report today, the Ministry of Health said in a Sunday update.

The new cases include three mariners on the Viking Bay fishing vessel quarantined at Queens Wharf in Wellington. The other seven MIQ cases are arrivals from South Africa and Fiji who are in quarantine in Auckland.

The ministry said the fishing ship Playa Zahara arrived at Lyttelton Port near Christchurch on Sunday morning and is now secured at a quarantine berth within the port exclusion zone. 16 of the 18 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week in testing carried out at Port Taranaki.

There are currently 45 active cases in New Zealand.

The ministry said they are continuing to monitor the situation in Victoria where there has been a growing number of Covid-19 cases. The travel bubble was paused with the Australian state on Friday and will remain in place for at least four days.