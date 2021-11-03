100 new Covid-19 cases in the community

There are "exactly" 100 new community cases reported by Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield today.

Three are in Waikato and the rest are in Tāmaki Makaurau, taking the Delta outbreak total to 3,733.

No new cases have been detected in Northland after the northern part of the region was sent into a snap lockdown to Alert Level 3 overnight.

There are also no new cases in Christchurch, with four active cases remaining in the region.

Over half, 53, of today's cases have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, with 48 cases yet to be linked with investigations ongoing.

Of yesterday's 119 cases, 42 have had exposure events and 77 were in isolation during their infectious period. Some 692 people are isolating at home.

Of the 58 people in hospital with Covid, 16 of these are in Waitematā, 15 in Middlemore, 26 in Auckland and one in Waikato hospitals. The average age of current hospitalisations is 49 years, and three people are in intensive care.

There are 10 cases identified at the border in managed isolation.

Auckland care home update

Fifteen residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have now returned positive tests.



Three of the Covid-19 -positive residents are in North Shore Hospital.

Vaccine update

There were 28,921 vaccines administered yesterday, including 7,574 first doses and 21,347 second doses. To date, 88 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 76 percent are fully vaccinated.

Māori vaccination rates for first doses reached 73%, with 54% eligible Māori now fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,803 Aucklanders received their first dose. Counties Manukau DHB is just 3,193 people shy of 90% first doses.

Canterbury and Southern DHBs have now passed the 90% first dose mark too, joining Waitematā, Auckland & Capital and Coast DHBs.

By today 88% of eligible New Zealanders (3,724,359) had their first dose, and 76% (3,201,226) were now fully vaccinated.