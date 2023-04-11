100 single Māori māmā employed, goal for new tech startup

Wairua Pai Contact Centre owner Rohario Rangihaeata (right) with sister and call agent Ngahuia Jacobs Photo / Supplied

A visionary new tech startup has set itself the ambitious goal of not just dominating the highly competitive contact/call centre market but also doing it while empowering 100 solo Māori māmā into flexible, home-based mahi.

Wairua Pai is the only majority Māori-owned customer contact centre and one of 100 Māori businesses in the government’s Progressive Procurement Capability Uplift Programme, which aims to help Māori business become service providers to the government.

“The idea is to uplift them [solo mums], their household and their whānau. It’s about giving back to our community, being of service, and inspiring leadership within whānau through employment,” part-owner Rohario Rangihaeata says.

The new Wairua Pai business operates from homes across the motu and is formed from existing businesses; Waha the Māori Creative Agency created 15 years ago and Unity4, a backend tech solution, which has been around for 23 years.

The plan is to use the uplift programme to open pathways to the government’s annual $51.5 billion buying power, so when people call government call centres in the future, it may be Wairua Pai staff on the other end of the line.

“It’ll be a virtual contact centre throughout Aotearoa, so kaimahi bring a local approach rather than someone offshore with no idea. We want our Māori employees to communicate the way they would with whānau over the phone,” Rangihaeata says.

Rohario Rangihaeata on a mobile call centre unit, in her hometown of Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Rangihaeata says Māori ways of talking even in English make a better customer service experience but the dream is the call centre offers anyone who wants to kōrero te reo Māori, or speak to someone local from within their rohe, those options too.

Kellee Koia, who is in charge of Te Puni Kōkiri's (the Ministry of Māori Development) progressive procurement, says Wairua Pai's approach to employment is a good example of how Māori businesses can make a difference.

“Government agencies buy goods and services ranging from roads to IT services. Pakihi Māori are hugely underrepresented in the procurement world, and we are making good headway in changing that,” Koia says.

“Wairua Pai has just started its capability uplift mentoring where it will work on its business plan and articulating what it can offer government agencies and other clients.”

“This includes bidding for its first government tender opportunity,”