1,000,000+ COVID-19 cases worldwide, 868 in Aotearoa

There are now over a million total cases of COVID-19 worldwide. This includes, those who currently have the virus, those that have recovered and those that have passed away.

Today Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General for the Ministry of Health confirmed the following:

49 new confirmed cases

20 new probable cases

71 new total

868 cases nationwide

There have been no further fatalities and there are also 103 people who have recovered. GPs and Pharmacies will receive increased funding of $15 million for each sector.

Dr Bloomfield also share some information posted by the WHO. Based on the data received, the WHO confirmed the three main ways that the virus is being transmitted. One, respiratory droplets from a person with the virus; two, touching someone with the virus; three, touching objects that were contaiminated by a COVID-19 patient.

People with the virus are more infectious in the early stages (the first 2-3 days), Dr Bloomfield says, and he adds that symptoms normally show after 5-6 days.

Here is the entire press conference.



