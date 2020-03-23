102 confirmed cases across Aotearoa - Covid-19

As of 8am this morning, the Ministry of Health has confirmed there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Aotearoa.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand to 102.

Most of the cases are related to recent travel, the rest, except two, are close contacts to those who travelled.

More details of the new cases will be provided via the Ministry of Health website and will be updated as new details emerge.

Contact tracing for these cases is ongoing.

More than 1,100 laboratory tests were carried out yesterday, bringing the total number of completed tests to over 7400.

Physical Distancing

Physical distancing is important but so is social connection. Physical distancing does not mean social distancing.

There are many ways we can continue to interact with friends and family around the country.

In fact, it’s now more important than ever to remember to frequently check in with friends, family, neighbours – people can and should be doing this over the phone or online.