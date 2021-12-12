103 new community cases ahead of next week's Auckland border reopening

Seventy-five per cent of eligible Māori are now fully immunised, and 86 per cent have received their first dose, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 103 new community cases today, including one new case in the Waikato town of Tokoroa, and another case in Eltham, Taranaki announced on Saturday night.

ESR is reporting positive wastewater samples collected from Tokoroa and Taumaranui. Both of these towns have reported Covid-19 cases in the past few days.

The new community cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and Canterbury.

The majority of the new community cases are in Auckland, where there are 86.

Northland has two new cases, one in Kaitaia and the other in Paihia. Both are linked to previously reported cases.

The Kaitaia case is a close contact of an existing case and has been isolating during their infectious period, while the Paihia case is a household contact of an existing case, the ministry says.

There are nine new cases to report in Waikato today. This includes the Tokoroa case, and six new cases in Te Kūiti, one in Hamilton and one in Ōtorohanga.

The ministry says one of the new cases has been linked and investigations are pending for the remaining cases.

Today's three new Bay of Plenty cases are all in the Tauranga area. Two have so far been linked to previously reported cases.

The new case reported by the Lakes DHB region is a person based in Rotorua and is linked to the existing cluster, the ministry says.

In Canterbury, the two new cases to report there are linked to previously reported cases and are both in Christchurch. The ministry says they are both in a managed isolation facility and are household members of existing cases.

Hospital

Sixty-one people are in hospital with Covid-19 today, one more than yesterday. Thirteen are in North Shore, 20 in Auckland, 23 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, two in Tauranga and one in Nelson. Their average age is 52 years old.

Three are in intensive care or high dependency units - one in Auckland, one in Middlemore and one in North Shore.

Sixty-two per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible, 17 per cent are partially immunised, and 17 per cent are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of four per cent is unknown, the ministry says.