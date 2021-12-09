103 new Covid cases; Māori reach 90% partial vaccination rate in Canterbury DHB

The Ministry of Health has reported new 103 community cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the outbreak total to 9,457.

In vaccination rates, the ministry says more than 90% of Māori in Canterbury are now at least partially vaccinated, becoming the third DHB area to achieve this milestone.

Counties Manukau has also achieved the 90% first dose mark for Pacific people, while West Coast has become the 17th DHB to reach 90% first doses.

These figures are disputed by health research Dr Rawiri Taonui who says faulty Ministry of Health data leaves out up to 70,000 Māori out. He said yesterday Māori vaccinations had really reached 78.7% yesterday. Of these, 67.5% were fully vaccinated. This is 18 percentage points behind the national average of 85.5% fully vaccinated (on yesterday's health ministry figure).

There were 22,859 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 3,786 first doses and 9,339 second doses. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88% are fully vaccinated.

Of the new cases, 88 are in Auckland, nine in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty (all in Tauranga) and one in the Lakes region (in Rotorua, linked to previous case and isolating in managed accommodation with public health overseeing them).

One new case is in Christchurch, having direct links to a Canterbury case reported last week. The ministry says an investigation is underway. However, early indications are that it is unlikely that there will be any locations of interest. This case missed the ministry's 9am cut-off time and will be officially added to tomorrow's tally.

Some 70 people are receiving hospital-level care, with six cases still being assessed. Twelve are in North Shore, 24 in Auckland, 29 in Middlemore, one each in Waikato and Nelson-Marlborough and three in Tauranga hospitals.

Five people are in ICU, with two people in Middlemore and one each in Auckland, North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

Two cases have been detected at the border and are in managed isolation in Auckland.

Healthcare providers are supporting 3,187 people to isolate at home, including 863 cases, in Auckland. 105 people in Waikato are also isolating at home.