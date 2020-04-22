1,036 recovered, one more death, total COVID-19 toll - 14

A woman in her 80s has passed away presumably from COVID-19. She was not tested but was part of the Rosewood Rest Home cluster. 1,036 have recovered.

Six new cases were reported today. three are from overseas travel. They were repatriated from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General Health reported that there is now a total of 1,451 cases of COVID-19 in Aotearoa.

Eleven people are in hospital. two are in the ICU units of Middlemore and Dunedin hospitals.

Yesterday 5,289 tests were completed - a national record so far. In total, 94,797 tests have been completed.

Dr Bloomfield announced that the MoH are working on a revised hospital visitor policy for Alert Level 3. He announced the following areas will have access to COVID-19 testing.

Hokianga, Kaitāia, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Kaipara, and Kāeo will have access to COVID-19 testing.

Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Ruanui, and Tui Ora Hauora will be providing COVID-19 testing for Taranaki rohe as well.

Dr Bloomfield informed the public, that he, has, in accordance with his duties as Director-General Health amended the section 71 (m) order of his Emergency Powers. This means that businesses can now open for preparation purposes. That way they can be ready to trade this coming Tuesday.