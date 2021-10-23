104 new cases; South Island has first case in 12 months

There are 104 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Saturday.

The new cases are in Auckland, Waikato, Northland - and for the first time in 12 months also in the South Island, which has a new case in Blenheim.

Auckland has 91 new cases, while Waikato has eight, Northland four and Nelson Marlborough one new case.

The total number of cases n the current Delta outbreak is now 2,492.

There are 55 cases in hospital - eight in North Shore, 19 in Middlemore, 27 in Auckland and one in Waikato. Five are in ICU or HDU.

The average age of the current hospitalisations is 43 years old.

68 per cent (389,884) of Māori have now received first doses of the Covid vaccine, and 48 percent (272,446) 2nd doses.

Northland

Two of the four new cases reported today in the Northland region were announced Friday afternoon. All four cases are related to each other and the two newest cases are family members, the ministry said.

"A case investigation has identified a limited number of close contacts. So far, all results from close contacts have returned negative test results, with a small number of outstanding results expected later today.



"People living in Northland are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page which will be regularly updated."

Waikato

Seven of the new Waikato cases are in Te Awamutu and one is in Hamilton.

"The Te Awamutu cases have all been linked to an exposure event in a household setting. Public Health are planning to interview the Hamilton case today."



This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region, associated with this outbreak, to 81.