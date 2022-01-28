105 new community cases, only 15 Omicron

The Ministry of Health has reported 105 new Covid community cases today.

Fifteen of these new cases are of the Omicron variant, an increase from yesterday's 90. The number of active cases is 567.

Meanwhile, Covid has been detected in wastewater in the township of Katikati on January 25.

Of the new cases, 76 are in Auckland, five in Waikato, seven in Lakes, nine in Bay of Plenty, two in Nelson-Marlborough, three in Canterbury and one each in Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay and MidCentral regions.

Three of today’s Bay of Plenty cases were first announced yesterday; as were Nelson Tasman’s two cases and Canterbury’s three cases.

The ministry is also reporting one case in Northland, in Whangārei, and one case in Western Bay of Plenty, which both will be officially added to tomorrow's count.

All of the new Lakes cases are contacts of previously reported cases and are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

In Bay of Plenty's cases today, five cases have been linked to the same childhood centre. All eight of these cases are being treated as Omicron, given their links to confirmed Omicron cases. The ninth case is in Western Bay of Plenty which remains under investigation to determine a link.

A polo event held at Trustpower Baypark Stadium is now classed as an exposure event. The event, held on Saturday, January 22, between 1pm and 6:15pm, was attended by a large number of people, including cases that are suspected to be Omicron. Anyone who was at the bar during this time is a close contact and is being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately. Anyone who was at the stadium at this time but not the bar is a casual contact and needs to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

The new MidCentral case is in Palmerston North, currently not linked. Investigations continue to determine links to other cases and identify any close contacts.

The new Hawke's Bay case is not part of the Hastings Delta cluster, as previously reported yesterday. Public health officials have established a link to a case from outside the region. In addition, another case in the region is linked to the Soundsplash music festival and will be added to the case numbers tomorrow. This case is under investigation.

In Waikato, four cases are from Hamilton and the location of the fifth case is under investigation. 22 cases are isolating at home in the region.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 698 people in Auckland to isolate at home, including 206 cases.

45 new border cases were detected, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine.

Hospitalisations have dropped by one to four today. Two are in North Shore and one in Middlemore and Rotorua hospitals, leaving Auckland free of patients with Covid-19. The one case in Rotorua is in ICU.

Meanwhile, the West Coast DHB is now the 17th DHB to fully vaccinate more than 90% of its residents.

Yesterday 13,112 paediatric doses were administered, bringing the total to 137,301. A further 23,000 doses are booked in and 29% of 5 to 11-year-olds have now received their first dose.

Yesterday 46,827 booster doses were administered, bringing the total to 1,210,768 – of those due for a booster, 65% of people have now received one.

1,315 first doses and 2,314 second doses were also administered yesterday.