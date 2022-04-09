11 further deaths as case numbers decline

The Ministry of Health is reporting that 11 people with Covid-19 have died and 635 patients are hospitalised with the virus in today's update.

Four of those who died were in their 60s, four in their 80s, and three were over 90. Five were women and six were men.

Four were from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from Lakes, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from Whanganui, two from Wellington and one from Canterbury DHB regions.

These deaths, who the ministry says include people who have died over the past 14 days, take the total deaths with Covid-19 in Aotearoa to 477 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

The average age of the more than 600 people currently in hospital with Covid-19 is 58. Eighteen are in intensive care.

With 8,531 new community cases today, the ministry says case numbers continue to decline.

"Today's seven-day average is 10,843, while last Saturday it was 13,804."