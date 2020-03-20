11 new cases in Aotearoa from overseas - Covid-19

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of the Ministry of Health confirmed that there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

He confirmed that overseas travellers are still the source of these new cases.

The new 11 patients are currently being interviewed. They are in the following regions:

5 in Tāmaki/Auckland

2 in Waikato

2 in Pōneke/Wellington

1 in Waitaha/Canterbury

1 in Te Matau a Māui/Hawke's Bay

Dr Bloomfield also confirmed that the 150 close contact cases at Logan Park School in Dunedin have turned out to be negative.