11 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

Since the Ministry of Health's last Covid-19 update there have been 11 cases reported in managed isolation facilities.

24 December - Two cases arrived from the United States and are currently in the quarantine facility in Christchurch.

26 December - Three cases all arriving via the United Arab Emirates currently staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

27 December - Four cases all arriving via the United Arab Emirates currently staying in the Auckland quarantine facility. There is another case who arrived on the 27th and is still confirming their travel history and currently in the Auckland quarantine facility.

29 December - One case arrived from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia and is currently in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Five previously reported cases have recovered which now brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 55.

Ministry updates

The Ministry will continue through the holiday period to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

Upcoming scheduled reporting dates will be: Sunday 3 January; Tuesday 5 January; Thursday 7 January and Sunday 10 January.

The Ministry's website will be updated with case numbers in line with these media updates.