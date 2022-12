Te Ata-i-Rehia Morgan-Cooper (11) has won the Kīngitanga Christmas Card Competition, held by the Office of Kīngi Tuheitia.

The student at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Bernard Ferguson at Ngāruawāhia designed a card featuring symbols of the Kīngitanga, Santa and his reindeer, and traditional Christmas decorations.

Te Ata-i-Rehia won a $100 voucher.