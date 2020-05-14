$1.1bil to Environment restoration

A $1.1bil investment creating 11,000 new jobs in the environmental restoration space was announced today as part of the 2020 Budget announcement.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says, “This investment in nature will not only support thousands of people with jobs but pay dividends for generations to come by giving nature a helping hand.”

The $1.1bil Environment restoration package includes:

$433 million for new jobs in regional environmental projects

$315 million biosecurity, including weed and pest control.

$200 million for DOCs Jobs for Nature Fund

$154 million for new jobs enhancing biodiversity on public and private land

With the economy being hit hard from the effects of COVID-19.

Para Kore General Manager Jacqui Forbes says both the economy and environment are not exclusive but should be treated as one.

“Without a healthy environment, there is no economy," she says.