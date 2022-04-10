12 more deaths; cases continue to fall

New community cases continue to fall and, with 6,718 cases today, are now at their lowest level in 45 days.

In their Sunday update, the Health Ministry reported 12 deaths today, including a person in their 40s.

The others who died were a person in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and three over 90 years old.

Half were women and half were men.

Eight were from Auckland, two from MidCentral, one from Lakes, and one from Hawke’s Bay DHB regions.

The deaths reported today include people who have died over the past 17 days.

"Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid-19 being discovered only after they have died," the ministry said.

This takes the total number of deaths to 489 and the seven-day rolling average is 13.

Today 604 people are in hospital with Covid, including 22 in intensive care.

Outside of the Auckland region, which has the most hospital cases (307), Waikato has the highest number of Covid hospitalisations with 60.

With 6,718 new community cases today, the seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline. Today's average is 10,543 and last Sunday was 13,543.

There are currently 73,785 active community cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa.