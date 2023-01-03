12-year-old barber aiming to open business

Photo / givealittle.co.nz

A motivated young rangatahi has taken his passion for cutting hair and motivation to open his own business, to the next level.

12-year-old Kobi Paki from Rotorua has fundraised just under $1200 dollars to invest in quality hair-cutting equipment.

Paki has spent his time training at Black Diamond Barbers learning the craft of barbering under the direction of Jay Lesa - that's when he's not attending Rotorua Intermediate of course.

After a successful Givealittle campaign, Paki says he can finally afford quality clippers, telling Rotorua Daily Post that he’ll now be able to give ‘Mean Cuts’.

“I was so happy to see my Givealittle page going up and up and couldn’t believe how generous people can be. It was really a great boost for me right on Christmas too.” Paki said

Paki isn’t the only young person at Black Diamond Barbers wanting to make their mark in hairdressing, his mate 12-year-old Lhyrick Thomas-Bidois is also taking up the craft of barbering and has started a Givealittle page to raise funds for equipment.

He’s made a great start, and at the moment can nail a point fade Lesa told the RDP

Additional reporting - NZME