$12.1 billion package help workers, businesses and health authorities

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Source/File.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced a $12.1 billion dollar package to help workers, businesses and health authorities to counter the effects of COVID-19 on Aoteroa.

Minister Robertson said the crisis was unprecedented and now was the time to use the Governments’ surplus:

“This is the rainy day that we have been planning for,” Robertson says.

Wage and Salary Subsidy

Employers who can prove that their business has suffered a 30% year on year downturn can apply for up to $150,000, paid out as a lump sum. This works out to a maximum subsidy of:

$585 per full-time employee

$350 per part-time employee

The subsidy will be available for 12 weeks. Employees need to commit to paying their kaimahi at 80% of their normal pay.

Minister Robertson says, “These are however subsidy schemes. We cannot guarantee that this will mean all workers will be retained.”

COVID-19 Self-isolation payment relief

The Government announced a self-isolation leave package for those who have Coronavirus, and those that are self-isolating due to returning from overseas.

Returning travelers can claim for the 14 days that they spent in self-isolation.

COVID-19 patients can claim for the entire period that they are sick.

This putea will only be available for those who cannot work from home. The payment will be $585 a week.

Employers must prove that they qualify for this fund, false declarations will be considered an act of fraud.

“This is about helping businesses to adjust,” the Minister says.

Ramping up health measures

The $500 million allocated for health authorities include increased funding for Healthline, ICU and other health initiatives.