125 new Covid cases today

The Ministry of Health has reported some 125 new Covid-19 community cases today. Two are in Waikato, six in Northland and the rest in Auckland (117).

It also notes in Māori vaccination rates, 425,891 people have had first doses (75%) and 328,380 second doses (58%).

Both of the Waikato cases are in Hamilton. One case was a known contact already in isolation, and public health officials are today investigating links for the remaining case.

Five of the new Northland cases came from yesterday, but are added to today's count as they were counted after yesterday's cut-off time. The additional case is a contact of a previous case, and all cases are isolating at home.

The outbreak total has now reached 4,666.

Some 66 of today's cases are linked, with 59 remaining unlinked and investigations underway.

Of yesterday's 185 cases, 49 have had exposure events, and 136 were in isolation during the infectious period.

Some 79 people are now in hospital, with the average of current hospitalisations at 51, and nine people are in ICU. 25 people are in North Shore, one in Waitākere, 25 in Middlemore and 28 in Auckland hospitals.

The ministry has now revealed hospitalisations and the patients' vaccination status.

There are 40 people in hospitals who are unvaccinated or not eligible (51%), 10 people who are partially vaccinated for less than 14 days (13%), 15 cases who are partially vaccinated for more than 14 days (19%), two cases who are fully vaccinated for less than 14 days (2%), eight people who are fully vaccinated for more than 14 days (10%) and four people are unknown.

There is also one case identified at the border in managed isolation.

Vaccine update

There were 21,192 first and second Covid-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 5,103 first doses and 16,089 second doses. To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Northland DHB is now at 81% for first doses (130,622) and 69% for fully vaccinated people (110,530).

Auckland metropolitan DHBs are now at 1,321,195 first doses (92%) and 1,201,097 second doses (84%).

Waikato DHB is at 586,564; 314,434 first doses (88%) and 272,130 second doses (76%).