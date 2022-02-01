126 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 126 new Covid-19 cases in the community today.

Of these, five are in Northland, 84 in Auckland, 20 in Waikato, eight in Bay of Plenty, two in Tairāwhiti, and one each in Lakes, Taranaki, Wellington, Nelson Marlborough and Canterbury.

The outbreak total is now at 12,131 and active cases are at 876.

Border cases were high today, with 79 being reported, all of whom are in managed isolation and quarantine.

Of Northland's five cases, three are in Kerikeri, one is in the Bay of Islands,and one is in Whangārei, with four linked to previous cases and one under investigation.

Some 18 Waikato cases are linked to previous cases and two are under investigation.

Links to known cases

The lone Lakes case has links established to a previously reported case and is in Rotorua.

The eight cases in the Bay of Plenty are linked to previous cases. Two are in Tauranga and six are in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The new Taranaki case is in New Plymouth. The case is a household contact of a previously reported case. In addition, there are a further three South Taranaki cases being announced today, which will be officially added to the ministry's case numbers tomorrow.

These three cases are all known contacts of the previously reported case in Hawera and have been self-isolating since the original case was identified.

Both of the Hawke's Bay cases are linked to previously reported cases. In addition, a Hawke’s Bay case, with links yet to be established, is being announced today and will be added to the ministry’s case numbers tomorrow.

The new Wellington case is in Hutt Valley, and is a household contact of a previously reported case.

Eight in hospital

The new Canterbury case has links established to a previously reported case. In addition, there are a further four linked cases being announced today, which will be added to the ministry’s case numbers tomorrow.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,177 people in Auckland to isolate at home, including 427 cases.

Hospitalisations are at eight today. Five are in Middlemore and one each in North Shore, Auckland and Waikato. The average age of current hospitalisations is 55, and no one is in intensive care.

There were 22,508 booster doses administered yesterday, taking the total to date to 1,324,160. Also, 5,826 paediatric doses were given yesterday, bringing the total to 169,316.