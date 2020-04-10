1283 total confirmed, probable cases in NZ - 4:30PM Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- The Ministry of Health has today confirmed the country's second death linked to COVID-19.  They also confirmed 23 new cases of the virus in NZ, with 21 probable cases bringing the number of confirmed and probable to a combined total of 1283.

- Whānau members in need of basic essentials living within the Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Raukawa, and Rangitāne borders will be receiving their Whānau Ora packs from today onwards. Local iwi have been working closely with whānau to ensure the right support is provided during this time.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories