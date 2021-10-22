129 new community cases

The Ministry of Health reports some 129 community cases of Covid-19. 120 of these are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato.

This takes the outbreak total to 2,389.

As of 9am today, 64 of these cases are linked, of whom 25 are household contacts, and 65 remain unlinked with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the current outbreak.

There are four cases in Waikato that are unlinked, with investigations continuing.

The ministry urged anyone in Waikato - in particular, people in Te Awamutu - to get tested if they have symptoms.

Of Auckland's 2,299 cases, 1,366 people have recovered. 12 people of Waikato's 73 cases have recovered as well.

48 of yesterday's 102 cases have had exposure events, while 54 were in isolation during their infectious period.

There are also five cases identified in the border in managed isolation.

There are now 51 people in hospital. There are eight people in North Shore, 18 in Middlemore, 24 in Middlemore and one in Waikato hospitals. Five people are in ICU or HDU.

Waikato/Hawke's Bay update

The MoH says Waikato health officials are continuing to investigate the case that travelled to Hawke's Bay before returning a positive test result.

Kmart in Napier has been identified as a location of interest and anyone who was there between 3:53 pm-5:13 pm on Friday, October 15 to monitor symptoms for 14 days and to get tested if any develop.

No further locations of interest in Hawke’s Bay have been identified but locals are asked to please keep checking the Ministry of Health’s website.

Vaccination Rates

More than 41,000 vaccine doses were given out yesterday, including 10,066 first doses and 31,228 second doses.

68 per cent of Māori have had one dose, while 47 per cent or 268,989 have had a second dose also.

12,623 doses were administered to Aucklanders, with 2,604 people receiving their first dose.