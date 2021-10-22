129 new community cases today

There are 129 new cases of Covid-19 today, 120 are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato.

This takes the outbreak total to 2,389.

The Ministry of Health says 64 of these cases are linked but 65 remain unlinked and investigations continue to determine their connection to the current outbreak.

Four cases in Waikato are also unlinked.

The ministry says the Auckland suburb of Redvale, where a party was held during alert level 3, has a high chance of infection. It’s urging people there and in the Waikato township of Te Awamutu, to get tested if they have symptoms

Of Auckland's 2,299 cases, 1,366 people have recovered.

12 people of Waikato's 73 cases have recovered as well.

48 of yesterday's 102 cases have had exposure events, while 54 were in isolation during their infectious period.

Five cases identified at the border are in managed isolation.

51 people in hospital, 8 in North Shore, 18 in Middlemore, 24 in Middlemore and one in Waikato. Five people are in ICU or HDU.

Vaccination Rates