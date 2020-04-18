The country has 13 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health has reported today. This takes the combined total to 1,422 cases.

The new cases are made up of 8 confirmed cases and 5 probable.

After two people died yesterday, there are no further deaths to report today. A total of 11 deaths have been linked to the virus in New Zealand.

Twenty people are currently in hospital, with three in ICU and two of these critical.

Targeted testing to determine whether there is any undetected community transmission has taken place in Queenstown, Waikato and Canterbury, and is taking place today in Auckland, the Ministry says.

The Auckland testing began at 8am at two supermarkets with the aim of collecting 150 swabs at each site.

Yesterday, a record 4,677 tests were processed. 79,078 total tests have been conducted to date.