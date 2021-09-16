13 new Covid cases today, 'Shot Bro' vaccine buses hit the road

13 new community cases have been confirmed today by Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield, all in Auckland, taking the total in the Delta outbreak to 996.

All but one case is linked to known cases, with most being household contacts.

Some 460 people have now recovered, 15 of them in Wellington.

Five of yesterday's 14 cases were infectious in the community. The rest were isolating while they were infectious.

All unlinked cases remain at 10.

There are now 19 people in hospital with four in ICU or high dependency units. There are 10 cases at Middlemore Hospital, six at Auckland City Hospital and three at North Shore Hospital.

There are also five cases at the border, two considered historical cases.

A truck driver, counted in today's cases, had travelled over the Auckland boundary as part of their mahi to make deliveries.

The driver is being interviewed by Auckland Regional Public Health to determine if there are any locations of interest. If there are, these will be put up on the Ministry of Health's website.

"The driver was tested after isolating as a household contact of a known case," Bloomfield says.

Vaccine updates.

This morning the first of the mobile vaccine buses launched today in Tāmaki Makaurau before heading out to areas where vaccination numbers were lower or had a lack of accessing a vaccine centre, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“Three buses were launched this morning, with three heading to supermarkets along Lincoln Road in West Auckland, one based in the Pukekohe Countdown and the other at the Papakura Train Station.

“Another three are having their final kit-out and will be deployed over the next coming days.”

“We’re working closely with our Māori and Pacific provider partners & community leaders to determine what locations to target, with a particular focus on suburbs where we want to ensure that vaccines are accessible.”

Three million first doses have also been administered nationwide, which represents 70% of the eligible population, Ardern said.

She also gave her thanks to those that have been vaccinated so far.

Ardern said that New Zealand has the ability to reach 80% of Aucklanders vaccinated with their first dose “by the end of the week.”

To date, 4,507,944 doses have been administered. 2,978,105 are first doses, with 1,529,839 people fully vaccinated.