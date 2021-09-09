13 new Covid community cases, vaccine supply deal with Spain



Covid-19 1pm presser from the Beehive today

Just 13 new Covid-19 community cases have been reported today, all in Tāmaki, Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

The case numbers are another decline from the 15 reported yesterday.

This takes the total outbreak count to 868, with 264 cases recovered. Nine of those recovered are in Wellington.

Unlinked case numbers to the outbreak are now at 30, an increase of five from yesterday. Links are being established.

Over half of today's cases are linked to the current outbreak, Bloomfield says.

In yesterday's 15 cases, 12 were deemed a close contact of a known case and nine of these were household contacts, leaving six cases infectious while in the community.

Hospital numbers have dropped to 31 with Covid-19. Five of these people remain in ICU, with three requiring ventilation.

Two cases were reported at the border in managed isolation today. Three were considered as historical cases.

Vaccine update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says negotiations between other countries on getting advanced shipments of vaccine doses have been successful, ahead of the October bulk shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses.

"Last night we completed the final details of an agreement with Spain, which will see New Zealand receive a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine," Ardern says.

She says those doses departed from Madrid at 1am NZ time, and are due to arrive in Auckland tomorrow morning.

"With this supply, we'll be able to continue our rollout at significant or, even, high levels."

It is the first of two deals the government has been working on, Ardern says. She anticipates she will reveal more in the next week.

Ardern thanked Spain and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for the extra vaccine supply.