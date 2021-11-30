The Ministry of Health has reported 134 new Covid cases in the community, bringing the outbreak total to 8,431.

One of these is in Northland (in Kaitaia), 116 in Auckland, eight in Waikato, and nine in the Bay of Plenty.

The ministry is also reporting two additional cases in the Nelson-Tasman region (one reported yesterday), bringing the total number of cases in the region to three. Due to a technical error, these three confirmed cases in Nelson-Tasman will be officially included in thefigures tomorrow. All three cases are isolating and investigations continue to find the source of infection. So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who are also isolating with testing arranged.

In Waikato, four are in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia and one in Te Awamutu. Five of today’s cases have been linked to previous cases and the remaining three are under investigation. 118 cases are isolating at home.

In the Bay of Plenty, one in the Whakatāne district, three in Tauranga and five in the wider Western Bay of Plenty. All are close contacts of previously reported cases and were already isolating at home when they tested positive.

In Auckland, 3,844 people are isolating at home, including 977 cases.

63 of today's cases are linked, and 71 are unlinked with investigations ongoing.

Hospitalisations have decreased by four to 89 today. There are 15 people in North Shore, 36 in Auckland, 34 in Middlemore, three in Waikato and one in Rotorua hospitals. Nine people are in ICU, with two in Auckland, four in Middlemore, one in North Shore and two in Waikato hospitals.

There is also one historical case identified at the border and is in managed isolation in Christchurch.