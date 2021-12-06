135 new Covid cases after first weekend under traffic light system

Yesterday saw Covid community cases come back into the triple-digits with 106 cases. Today sees another rise, with 135 new community cases of Covid-19, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

The Delta outbreak total is now at 9,171.

Of the 135 new cases, there are 125 in Auckland (847 cases are isolating at home), eight in Waikato (108 cases are isolating at home) and two in Canterbury. The Canterbury cases were first announced yesterday but are being officially reported in today’s figures.

Nelson-Marlborough also has four new cases but will be officially counted in tomorrow's tally. Of these new cases, three are linked to existing cases and investigations into possible connections for the fourth new case are continuing. Public health officials continue to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson. No further cases have been identified from these school exposures to date.

60% of hospital cases unvaccinated

One previously reported community case was reclassified as a border case, which means the total number of cases associated with the outbreak has increased by 134, not 135.

In the Waikato, five of the new cases are in Te Kūiti and one each in Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia. All eight new cases have been linked to previous cases.

In hospitalisations, 76 people are receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. 14 people are in Waitematā, 31 in Auckland, 26 in Counties Manukau, two in Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty and one in Nelson-Marlborough hospitals. Seven people are in intensive care units, with two in Auckland, three in Middlemore, one in North Shore and one in Waikato).

Some 60% of hospital cases are unvaccinated, 20% are either partially immunised for less than seven days or have had one dose, 13% are fully vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case and 7% are unknown.

Vaccine update

The ministry says 88% of all eligible New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated, with 11,931 doses given out yesterday. Of those, 2,711 were first doses, 6,757 second doses, 103 third primary doses and 2,360 booster doses.

It says that for eligible Māori, 481,808 first doses (84%) have been given out and 409,577 Māori are now fully vaccinated.