139 new Covid-19 cases today

The Ministry of Health has reported 139 new cases today. Two are in Waikato, one in Northland and the rest in Auckland.

This takes the outbreak total to 3,871.

The new Northland case is a close contact of the two previously reported Taipa cases and has been isolating at home.

Both of the Waikato cases are from Hamilton and were known contacts of previous cases.

Some 67 of today's cases are linked and 72 remain unlinked with investigations continuing.

Of yesterday's 93 cases, 27 have had exposure events and 66 were in isolation during their infectious period.

There are now 64 people in hospital, up from 58 reported yesterday. 24 people are in Waitematā, 15 in Middlemore, 25 in Auckland and one in Waikato hospitals. The average of current hospitalisations is now at 51 years. There are now five people in intensive care units.

Three cases were detected at the border and are now in managed isolation.

Vaccination updates

There were 26,999 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,659 first doses and 20,340 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 77 percent are fully vaccinated.

Some 1,465 of the first doses went to Aucklanders.

Māori vaccination rates are now at 416,945 for first doses (73%); and 310,950 second doses (54%).

Waikato DHB is now at 311,897 first doses (87%) and 263,750 second doses (74%).

Northland DHB is at 129,027 first doses (80%) and 106,740 second doses (66%).