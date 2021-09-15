14 new cases in the community, MIQ worker who tested positive fully vaccinated

Today's report of new Covid-19 new cases saw another drop, with 14 confirmed by Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield, taking the total in the Delta outbreak to 983.

All new cases are linked to existing cases.

However, there was an unexpected positive sample in wastewater from Snells Beach (from September 7, delay due to a logistical issue), and additional testing is underway.

Three of yesterday's 15 cases were infectious in the community. The rest were isolating while they were infectious.

All unlinked cases in the outbreak, in the past 14 days, have now fallen to 10.

Twelve of Wellington's 17 cases have recovered, and 382 cases have recovered in Auckland.

There are now 20 people in hospital with four in ICU or high dependency units. There are 11 cases at Middlemore Hospital, six at Auckland City Hospital and three at North Shore Hospital.

There are three cases at the border, two arriving from India and one from the USA.

MIQ worker tests positive

As it was revealed yesterday, a MIQ worker at the SO/ Auckland hotel tested positive during routine testing.

"There is a potential link with a community case, so at this stage it's not being considered a result of in-facility transmission, and ESR is re-running the whole genome sequencing today, which should confirm that that case is linked to the existing outbreak," says Bloomfield.

The worker is fully vaccinated and is now in quarantine.