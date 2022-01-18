14 new cases; household contact of Omicron MIQ case tests positive

The Ministry of Health has reported 14 Covid-19 community cases today.

A household contact of the Omicron MIQ border worker has returned a positive test; this person was already isolating. The case will be added to the official tally tomorrow. Further case interviews are underway but, at this stage, the ministry says there are no exposure events associated with this case. All other household members have returned negative tests.

The ministry says as of this morning, 86 contacts have been identified in relation to the MIQ border worker, which includes seven household contacts and 79 close contacts. Some 75 contacts have tested negative, with the one household contact testing positive.

Ten people from the two bus journeys that the MIQ border worker was on have yet to be tested and are being followed up in person. No other close contacts linked have tested positive.

The investigation into the transmission route continues and testing of staff from the Stamford Plaza facility is continuing.

New case info

Of the new community cases, seven are in Auckland, six in Lakes District, and one in Wellington.

All six Lakes cases are in the Rotorua district. All cases are linked to previous cases and all are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

The new Wellington case is a known contact of existing Wellington cases and has been in isolation. There are no locations of interest associated with this case.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 894 people in the region to isolate at home, including 165 cases, in Auckland.

Some 30 cases have been detected at the border in managed isolation and quarantine.

Meanwhile, 30 people are receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. Seven are in North Shore, 13 in Auckland, 9 in Middlemore and one in Tauranga hospitals. Two people are intensive care, with one each in Middlemore and Tauranga hospitals.

Among eligible Māori, 506,403 (89%) have received their first dose and 475,726 (83%) Māori are now fully vaccinated.

Vaccine update

On the first day that child (paediatric) vaccine first doses became available, 14,367 were administered to five-11 year-olds throughout the country.

Yesterday 1,302 first doses, 2,468 second doses, 446 third primary doses and 36,953 booster doses were administered. To date, 3,990,408 first doses, 3,899,343 second doses, 35,805 third primary doses, and 789,064 booster doses have been administered.