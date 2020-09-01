14 new Covid-19 cases, majority imported

New Zealand has 14 new cases of Covid-19 today including nine in managed isolation and five in the community.

The Ministry of Education says the five new community cases are linked to the Auckland cluster.

“Two cases are household contacts of previously reported cases, and the other three are all in a household that is linked to an existing case,” the ministry said in a statement.

Cases in managed isolation

Of the nine cases in managed isolation, five are in Christchurch, three are in Auckland and one is in Wellington.

The Christchurch cases include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 20s and a man in his 40s, who all arrived on the same flight from India via Fiji on August 27.

The Auckland managed isolation cases are a woman in her 20s and another in her 30s, both of whom arrived from India on August 23. The third is a woman in her 50s who arrived on August 26 from Qatar.

The final case in Wellington is a man in his 50s who arrived on August 18 from the United States and tested positive on day 12 of his stay.

Close contacts

Since August 11 the ministry has identified 2,743 close contacts of cases, of which 2,676 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

There have been 51 close contacts identified of the Tokoroa health professional who tested positive.

“Forty-eight have already been contacted. They have either already been tested and returned a negative result, or are isolating awaiting a test. The team is continuing to follow up with the remaining three close contacts.”

There are 123 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 79 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

People in hospital

There are 10 people with Covid-19 including two in Auckland City, three in Middlemore, three in North Shore, and two in Waikato.

“Eight people are on a ward, and two are in intensive care including one in Middlemore and Waikato Hospitals.”

There are 13 previously reported cases who have recovered today so the number of active cases is 132.

“Of those, 33 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 99 are community cases.”

There have been 1,401 confirmed cases in New Zealand.