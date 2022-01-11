14 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health has reported another new day of low case numbers, with 14 confirmed today.

The low number of cases reported today is welcome news, particularly with increasing testing numbers. We thank New Zealanders for the care they have taken over the holiday period while travelling across the country and connecting with friends and family. — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) January 11, 2022

Of the new cases, nine are in Auckland, two each in Northland (one announced yesterday) and Waikato, and one in Wellington.

The new case in Northland is in Whangārei, with investigations to establish a link continuing. Locations of interest will be confirmed by the ministry as soon as possible.

In the Waikato, one new case is in Coromandel and the other is in Te Aroha. One of the cases is currently unlinked with investigations ongoing.

The new Wellington case is linked to the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana, just north of Auckland. Investigations are underway to determine links and locations of interest.

The ministry says there are no Covid-19 cases in hospital in Northland, and there hasn't been since November last year. Yesterday's report of a Northland case in hospital was incorrect, with the ministry saying their systems picked up a historical case that had been in hospital previously.

Two new cases have been announced in Canterbury, but will be added to the official tally tomorrow. One of these cases is in South Canterbury, which remains under investigation but shares a location of interest with a previous reported case. The other case remains under investigation for links to previous cases.

Border cases have dropped today with nine being reported, all of which are in managed isolation.

Current hospitalisations are now at 34. Four are in North Shore, 12 in Auckland, 13 in Middlemore, four in Tauranga and one in Waikato hospitals. Two people are now in ICU, increasing by one yesterday. One is in Middlemore and the other Waikato hospital.