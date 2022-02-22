$140m to fight Omicron in at-risk Māori, Pacific communities

As Omicron continues to spread, the government announced new funding of $140m for health providers working in Māori and Pacific communities, and the money couldn't have come at a better time for those areas with a high Māori/Pacific population.

Today, there are 2,846 new community cases in the Covid-19 outbreak with 1,802 of those cases in Auckland, and according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, almost 50% of current cases are in the Counties-Manukau area

This morning Whānau Ora and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare outlined just where the money will be spent. He also praised those health providers who have been at the coalface.

"For two years now, we've been hard at this fight. and I want to acknowledge each and every one of you for the work that you do in leading our communities and our families out to the well-being that they aspire to."

"Cabinet has agreed to a suite of four funding pathways to ensure at-risk communities can put in place measures for Maori and Pacific whānau. individuals and households. Omicron is likely to disproportionately affect Maori and Pacific communities, and we don't want Maori or Pacific whānau falling through the cracks."

The $140m announced by Minister Peeni Henare includes $40m for community services and $40m for Whānau Ora. Funding will also be made available for the Māori Communities Covid Fund for rural communities, and money made available for the Pacific Aotearoa Community Outreach Initiative.

Credit: Instagram / Labour Māori.

Beyond Covid

Henare says the government's $140 million handout announced today, is to further support health providers with direct services to Māori and Pacific.

"It’s easy for people to think that the funding is purely for Omicron," Henare says. "What we’ve made clear in our funding systems this time around is to make sure our funding goes beyond that."

"Some [health providers] have said their contracts will end in April and we’ve looked at extending contracts to the end of the year and that they have the workforce to do the mahi."

The extra $140 million provided to Māori and Pacific hauora providers will empower their delivery of immediate, flexible and holistic support where it's needed most.

Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio says the investment will help Pacific health providers, particularly those outside the northern region, scale up the services they already provide to Pacific communities.

Cross-party support

“Funding will go towards supporting their workforce resources including vaccination. I want to encourage innovative Pacific models of care with a focus on the immediate Omicron response. I want to communicate key public health messages in culturally appropriate ways,” Sio said.

There seems to be cross-party support for the funding announcement, with the Māori Party's John Tamihere vocal in his support, saying now is not the time for political agendas.

"This isn't the time to be oppositional and to rankle and to be churlish.

"Anything that is directly funded to Māori by Māori works better than any other funding regime."

Minister Kelvin Davis says with the current outbreak set to peak late next month, the road ahead is long.

"We are all tired, but we still have work to do, and now is not the time to lose our nerve."