146 new Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reported 146 new Covid-19 community cases today.

Some 124 of these new cases are in Tāmaki Makaurau, 14 are in the Waikato, four are in Bay of Plenty and one is in the Nelson-Tasman region.

The Nelson-Tasman case is in addition to the three reported yesterday from that region but is being added to the official tally today, Dr Bloomfield says. Today's new case is not linked to an existing case, and the Public Health Unit is investigating a possible source.

In Waikato, seven of the new cases are in Te Kūiti, two in Huntly, two in Ōtorohanga, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, and one location under investigation. Six cases have been linked to previous cases and the remainder are under investigation today. Two cases that remained under investigation yesterday have now been confirmed as Te Anga.

In the Bay of Plenty, all the new cases are in the Tauranga area. All are close contacts of previously reported cases and all are self-isolating. The Ministry of Health is also reporting on an emerging cluster at Te Akau ki Papamoa School. As of 9am this morning, five people associated with the school have tested positive. Given the number of close contacts among the teaching staff, the decision was made to close the school on Tuesday.

Testing has been set up in the Papamoa area, and anyone with symptoms in the is encouraged to come forward for testing. Local health authorities are setting up additional testing at the school in response to expected demand.

There is also one case in Manawatū. This is under investigation and was confirmed after the 9am cut-off time and will be added to the tally tomorrow. Public health staff are continuing to interview the person who is understood to live in Waikato and work in Manawatū.

There were three cases detected at the border in managed isolation.

Some 83 people are now in hospital with Covid-19. Two are in Waikato, 15 are in North Shore, 35 are in Auckland, and 31 are in Middlemore hospitals. Nine people in hospital are in intensive care.