14,663 Covid cases; 17 cases in protest cluster

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

Of these, 3,822 cases have been confirmed via PCR tests. The remaining 10,811 cases are confirmed from RATs.

Of the new cases, there are 208 in Northland, 9,305 in Auckland, 1,530 in Waikato, 762 in Bay of Plenty, 265 in Lakes, 138 in Hawke's Bay, 175 in Mid Central, 30 in Whanganui, 67 in Taranaki, 60 in Tairāwhiti, 52 in Wairarapa, 604 in Capital and Coast, 281 in Hutt Valley, 178 in Nelson Marlborough, 573 in Canterbury, 24 in South Canterbury, 372 in Southland/Otago and three in West Coast regions. Six cases are unknown.

The active case total is now at 82,105, and, since the pandemic began, the total of confirmed cases is now at 100,352.

There were 24 cases detected at the border.

The ministry is also reporting 17 cases within the protestors' group in Wellington, though, because protestors are reluctant to get tested, the true number of cases is likely to be much higher.

Protestors told: Get tested

The ministry is advising all who are at the protest or have been at the protest, to get tested if they have symptoms and to isolate until they receive their result.

Hospitalisations are now at 344. Five are in Northland, 53 in North Shore, 128 in Middlemore, 100 in Auckland, 11 in Tauranga, 28 in Waikato, four each in Cantebury and Southern, six in Hutt Valley, three in Capital and Coast and one Tairāwhiti hospitals. Five people remain in ICU.

More rapid antigen tests are in the country, with 10.8 million having arrived since last Friday. These tests are being given out to community testing centres, GPs, pharmacies and businesses where they can be accessed by those who need one.

The ministry says that as the number of Covid-19 cases increases, a disproportionate number of unvaccinated cases requiring hospital care is being seen.

Unvaccinated crowd hospitals

Just 3% of eligible people aged 12 and over in New Zealand have had no doses of the vaccine. However, of the eligible people in Northland and Auckland hospitals with Covid-19, 12% have had no doses of the vaccine.

Even this early in the Omicron outbreak, the ministry says the figures show that, based on the data available, unvaccinated people are four times over-represented in the current hospitalisation data.

There were 176 first doses, 423 second doses, seven third primary doses, 13,707 booster doses, 1,175 paediatric first doses and 197 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.