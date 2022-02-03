147 community cases; 90% first dose for Māori in Waikato DHB edges closer

Covid-19 community case numbers have risen by five from yesterday's 142 to 147 today.

These include cases announced yesterday but included in today's numbers.

The outbreak total is now at 12,421 and the active total number of cases is 1,121.

Of the new cases, 14 are in Northland, 90 in Auckland, 15 in Waikato, nine in Lakes, eight in Bay of Plenty, seven in Hawke's Bay, and four in Capital and Coast regions.

Some 44 cases have been detected at the border, all of which are in managed isolation.

In Northland, the new cases are in Kerikeri, Kaitaia and Whangārei. Nine of these cases are linked and investigations continue to determine links for two cases. The three remaining cases live in Northland, though were originally allocated as Auckland cases, and are being transferred for management to the Northland public health unit. Of these cases, two are linked and one is yet to be connected to the outbreak.

Mostly linked

Case investigations so far have determined most of the new Waikato cases are linked to previously reported cases.

In the Lakes district today, eight are linked to existing cases and one is yet to be connected to the outbreak with investigations underway. Eight cases are in the Rotorua district and the other is in Taupō.

For the Bay of Plenty cases, seven are linked to existing cases and one is yet to be connected to the outbreak. Five are in Tauranga, one is in the Western Bay of Plenty, and two are in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

For the Hawke's Bay cases, five are linked and the remaining two continue to be investigated.

Of the new Capital and Coast cases, two are in Wellington, and the remaining two are in Porirua. Three of the cases are linked with one under investigation to determine a link.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,534 people in Auckland to isolate at home, including 568 cases.

Hospitalisations are up today, with 13 cases confirmed to be receiving hospital-level care. Five are in Middlemore, two in Auckland, three in Rotorua, and one each in Hawke's Bay, Wellington and North Shore hospitals. None of these hospitalisations are in intensive care units.

There were 36,230 booster doses administered yesterday, taking the total to date to 1,399,350. Also, 5,725 paediatric doses were given yesterday, bringing the total to 183,706.

The Waikato region will today reach 90% partial vaccination (first dose) for Māori, the ministry says. As of midnight, Waikato was only 25 first doses off becoming the 11th DHB area to achieve this vaccine milestone.

For eligible Māori, just 0.1 percentage points in people is needed to reach 90% first dose, currently at 89.9%, or 513,411 doses. 85% (487,275) of all eligible Māori are fully vaccinated.

Some 1,113 first doses and 2,030 second doses were also administered yesterday.