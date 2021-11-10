147 new Covid cases today

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reported 147 new Covid-19 community cases today; 14 in Waikato, two in Northland and 131 in Auckland.

This takes the total in the outbreak to 4,813.

A sudden death happened overnight of a man in his 60s who had Covid-19 and was isolating at home in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden. The cause of his death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related.

The death is not included, however, in today's numbers.



Any deaths that may be Covid-19 related are fully investigated, whether they occur at home or in a hospital setting, the Ministry of Health says.

The new Northland cases are in Dargaville, both in the same household with have links to known cases. One is a child.

Of the new Waikato cases, 10 are from Ōtorohanga (including six people in one household who are known contacts of cases), three from Hamilton and one from Ngāruawāhia.

81 in hospitals

There are two cases identified at the border in managed isolation.

Of today's new cases 84 are linked to the outbreak, with 63 cases yet to be linked.

Some 34 of yesterday's 119 cases have had exposure events, and 85 people were in isolation during their infectious period.

The number of people in hospital with Coivid has risen to 81, up from 79 people yesterday. The average age of hospitalisations is now 53, and 11 people are in ICU. 26 people are in North Shore, one in Waitākere, 22 in Middlemore and 32 in Auckland hospitals.

There were 22,178 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 5,103 first doses and 16,089 second doses. To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders aged over 12 years have had their first dose and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.