149 cases, including new Christchurch case

There are 149 new community cases on Sunday, with total cases in this current Delta outbreak now approaching 7,000, as today's total reaches 6,850.

The new cases include an "initial weak positive" in Christchurch. The Ministry of Health says the case recently travelled to the North Island and is linked to another case in the lower North Island. A repeat swab is being taken and the results are expected to be reported in Monday's update.

"Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Christchurch," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry's reporting 140 new cases in Auckland, six in Waikato, three in Northland, and two in Bay of Plenty.

Waikato

Three of the new Waikato cases are from Hamilton, one is from Huntly, and two are currently being classified as from Te Kauwhata.

The ministry says four of the cases were known contacts and public health staff are investigating the remaining two cases today.

Northland

The ministry says two of the new cases are in Whangārei. Both people are close contacts of existing cases and were already in isolation. No details were provided about the third case.

Bay of Plenty

One of the new Bay of Plenty cases is in Tauranga and is a contact of a known cluster. The other case is in Rotorua and the ministry says this person is a close contact of a known case.



Wellington update

The ministry says there are no further case announcements for the Wellington region today. There is currently only one location of interest identified – Countdown Cable Car Lane in Wellington Central. However, more locations of interest may be confirmed as investigations continue.

A small number of close contacts, including the case’s co-workers, have all returned negative results, the ministry says.

Hawke’s Bay update

The ministry says the positive case in Hawke's Bay announced on Saturday was included in case numbers previously announced, as the test was taken in Auckland prior to the person leaving and the result returned after the case had departed from Auckland.



"The person was relocating from Auckland and advised to isolate in Hawke’s Bay after the positive result was returned. Local public health staff report the case is currently isolating safely and remains well.



"Results of testing of contacts that have been returned to date are negative and further results are pending."

Hospital

The number of hospital cases with Covid-19 has risen by 13 since yesterday to 83 today. Their average age is 49. Twenty are in North Shore, 23 in Middlemore, 36 in Auckland, one in Whangarei, one in Waikato, one in Rotorua and one in Tauranga. Five are in intensive care or high dependency units.





