14,941 cases, 9000 in Tāmaki Makaurau

There are almost 15,000 new community cases today and more than 300 in hospital with Covid-19. There is also one more death to report, the Ministry of Health says.

9,046 of the new cases in the community are in Auckland.

The person who died was a patient in a Northland hospital and passed away yesterday. The ministry says the person died from an unrelated medical condition and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Today's record 14,941 cases come as the ministry says a large proportion of recent cases are people under 30 years of age.

"In the past fortnight, of the 14,940 cases reported, 59% have been under 30 years of age and 12% over the age of 50.

"The two age groups with the highest percentage of cases are people aged between 10-19 years of age and those aged between 20-29 which account for 25% and 25% of cases respectively."

305 people are currently in hospital, with more than 250 across Tāmaki Makaurau. Forty-five are in North Shore hospital, 110 in Middlemore and 100 in Auckland.

Waikato hospital is caring for 34 Covid patients, Northland two, Tauranga five, and Taranaki, Canterbury and Southern three each.

"Of the current 236 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the Northern region (there are 305 in the whole country) there are 19% who are under the age of 30 and 54% over the age of 50.

"This reflects similar trends seen overseas where younger people, who are more socially active, often have higher infection rates, though it is the older age groups which are most likely to require hospital treatment from Covid-19," the ministry said in their Sunday update.

In addition to Auckland's more than 9,000 new community cases, Waikato is reporting 1,519 cases - the second-most in the country.

Across the North Island, there are 225 new cases in Northland, 812 in Bay of Plenty, Lakes 208, Hawke’s Bay 136, MidCentral 142, Whanganui 19, Taranaki 100, Tairāwhiti 69, Wairarapa 45, Capital and Coast 516, and Hutt Valley 373.

In the South Island, Nelson Marlborough has 158 cases, Canterbury 981, South Canterbury 44, Southern 532, and West Coast.

The location of five cases is 'unknown'.

"We are also seeing a continuing spread of cases across the country. The three Auckland DHBs continue to predominate with the highest rates of infection in the country (Auckland 1,843 cases per 100,000 population; Counties Manukau 2,596 per 100,000 population and Waitemata 1,179 per 100,000 population. Other areas with higher rates include Southern with 929 per 100,000; Waikato with 913 per 100,000 population and Bay of Plenty with 759 per 100,000 population."