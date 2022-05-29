15-year-old missing since Wednesday; Police ,Whānau seeking leads

Johnette has been missing since Wednesday. Photo / NZ Police

Hawke's Bay Police are seeking help to find a 15-year-old Napier girl who has been missing since last week.

Johnette, 15, went missing last Wednesday, May 25.

She was reportedly last seen in the Maraenui area in Napier's south-east.

Her whānau are concerned for her safety and would like to see her return home, police said in a statement.

If you have seen Johnette or have any information about her whereabouts, call 111 and reference file number 220529/5000.

Johnette was last seen in the Maraenui area in Napier's south-east. Map/ Google