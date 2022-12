The 150th anniversary of Te Tokanganui-a-Noho wharenui is being celebrated in Te Kūiti this weekend.

The wharenui was built in 1872 by the prophet Te Kooti during his refuge in Ngāti Maniapoto.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations, including representatives of King Tūheitia and iwi leaders from across the country.

Proceedings began on Friday and will carry through until Sunday.

Te Ao is at the commemorations and is preparing a report.