15,540 new Covid cases; two deaths; hospitalisations near 1000

The Ministry of Health has reported 15,540 new community cases of Covid-19.

There are also two Covid-19 related deaths being reported, one in Waikato and the other in Canterbury. Both were women aged over 70 years, the ministry says, bringing the total of Covid-19 related deaths to 115.

Over the past few days, new cases in Auckland have decreased, with today's case numbers in the region similar to yesterday, with 4730 today.

Elsewhere, there are 482 new cases in Northland, 1532 in Waikato, 1023 in Bay of Plenty, 457 in Lakes, 680 in Hawke's Bay, 528 in Mid Central, 162 in Whanganui, 343 in Taranaki, 262 in Tairāwhiti, 167 in Wairarapa, 1191 in Capital and Coast, 749 in Hutt Valley, 373 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1896 in Canterbury, 130 in South Canterbury 795 in Southland/Otago and 31 in West Coast DHBs. Nine cases are of unknown location.

Active case numbers are now at 190,321.

Some 22 cases were also detected at the border.

Hospitalisations are nearing closer to 1000, with 952 reported today. There are 23 in Northland, 210 in Middlemore, 185 in North Shore, 210 in Auckland, 78 in Waikato, 34 in Bay of Plenty, 13 in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 23 in Hawke's Bay, nine in Taranaki, 20 in Mid Central, three in Whanganui, 23 in Hutt Valley, 61 in Capital and Coast, seven in Wairarapa, nine in Nelson-Marlborough, 29 in Canterbury and 12 in Southland Otago hospitals. Some 19 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 74 first doses, 223 second doses, six third primary doses, 3,199 booster doses, 334 paediatric first doses and 526 paediatric second doses administered yesterday across the country.