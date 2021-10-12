Of 158 Covid cases hospitalised, only three fully vaccinated

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reported 43 new cases, 40 in Auckland and three in Waikato. This brings the total in the outbreak to 1,664.

All three Waikato cases were household contacts of a known case and were in isolation during their infectious period.

Some 24 of today's cases have been linked to the current outbreak, and 19 remain under investigation to establish links.

Of yesterday's 35 cases, 14 remain unlinked with investigations continuing.

There are also three cases at the border in managed isolation.

There are now 34 people in hospital. Six are in North Shore, 17 in Middlemore, nine in Auckland hospitals, one in Waikato Base Hospital and one in Palmerston North Hospital. Five people are in ICU or high-dependency units, with one of these people requiring ventilation.

Dr Bloomfield also presented information on the vaccination status of those who have been hospitalised with Covid-19. Of the 158 people who have been hospitalised to date since the start of the outbreak, only three were fully vaccinated.

"It reinforces the huge protection that vaccination offers."

Travel companion

It was reported that the travelling companion of the first Northland case, who was found by police in West Auckland last night, has now tested positive and is transferred to an MIQ facility.

The person is being interviewed and any new locations of interest in Auckland and Northland will be posted on the Ministry of Health website as they become available.

So far, 18 contacts have now been identified with the first Northland case. All but one have been contacted and tested. The remaining contact is being actively contacted by contact tracers.

