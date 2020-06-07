16 days without any new Covid cases

There are no new cases of Covid-19 making it 16 days since the last new case was reported, the Ministry of Health says.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. The ministry's latest figures report that 130 of these cases are Māori and 81 Pacific Island.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481, with no one currently receiving hospital-level care.

There is only one case now that remains active.

Eight significant clusters have been closed.

The ministry says a cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.