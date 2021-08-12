$1.6 million Suicide Prevention Fund accepting applications

Te Rau Ora the centre for Māori suicide prevention and addiction services have unveiled a $1.6 million contestable Suicide Prevention Fund.

The Community Fund is designed to support initiatives from Māori whānau, hapū and iwi to prevent suicide within communities and provide support for whānau should they lose loved ones.

Te Rau Ora will support projects designed and implemented by Māori with grants ranging from $10,000 up to $100,000.

In 2020, the funding ran for the first time where 74 initiatives from across the motu were supported.

Funding applications can be for programs and initiatives to increase support to Māori experiencing suicide risk. It can also support those bereaved by suicide with programs that strengthen resilience and wellbeing.

Programmes which build more inclusive Māori communities are also eligible.

Information on how to apply is available from the Te Rau Ora website with applications closing September 10th 2021.